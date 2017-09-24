You Paid For It: Bumps along the road for Belleville’s Hofbrauhaus Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL- A Belleville alderman has some serious questions about a major new project underway in the city. It involves a Hofbrauhaus Restaurant being built on a huge track of land on Route 15. The development include a hotel and convention center, other restaurants, and additional attractions.

But the $100 million project has hit one delay after another. Phase One was supposed to be done last year but missed a number of completion dates. Now the Phase One finish is slated for November but an Alderman has his doubts.

Taxpayers spent $2 million running sewer lines to the site. Aldermen also set aside $30 million in incentives for the developer.

The Mayor is the main cheerleader but even he admits there have been some bumps along the way.