1 dead, 1 injured after Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say one person was killed and another was seriously hurt when a boat exploded after refueling at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 76-year-old Ronald Moore, of Nevada, Missouri. The patrol says the explosion happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the lake’s 31-mile marker in Camden County.

Moore and a woman were flown to a Columbia hospital, where Moore was pronounced dead about eight hours later. The patrol said of the explosion on the 1989 Carver Santego Bay boat was “fuel and propulsion/generator related.”