11-year-old boy dies while playing in suburban Chicago river

AURORA, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say an 11-year-old boy has died while playing in a river with friends in suburban Chicago.

The Aurora Fire Department says Connor Lasley of Aurora went into deeper water in the Fox River on Saturday and began to struggle.

The department says his friends didn’t know how to swim, so they called 911.

He was found in the river following nearly an hour of searching. The fire department says attempts to revive the boy were unsuccessful.