28-year-old man charged with DWI in fatal Missouri crash

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) _ A suburban Kansas City man has been charged with driving while intoxicated in a deadly crash.

Twenty-eight-year-old Steven Ontiveros was arrested after the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday in Lee’s Summit and later charged. Ontiveros, who is from Lee’s Summit, is being held on $100,000 bond. A police spokesman said it wasn’t known whether Ontiveros has an attorney.

Police said in a news release that the preliminary investigation indicates that Ontiveros ran a red light on Missouri 291 and crashed into the passenger side of a car that was crossing the highway. The car’s driver, 41-year-old Christopher Coffelt, of Lee’s Summit, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.