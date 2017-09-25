ST. LOUIS, MO — There’s a very unique art show in Chesterfield week from this Thursday. If you purchase a piece and hang it in your home it will provide years of show and tell possibilities.

The St. Charles based non-profit Willows Way is hosting a fundraising event on October 5th in Chesterfield that will showcase artwork from adults with physical and developmental challenges. The artists receive 100% of the proceeds from their art sales

4th Annual Art Of Wine

5:30Pm – 8:30pm Thursday, October 5th

Edgewild Restaurant & Winery

550 Chesterfield Center

Chesterfield

More information: www.Willowsway.Org

Call: 636-947-6591