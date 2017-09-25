Ameren commits to reducing carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2050

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Ameren Missouri is making it clear that clean sources of energy are important to their company. They are announcing their largest ever commitment to renewable energy.

“We're going to be building 800 megawatts of clean renewable energy and 70 megawatts of wind by 2020. We are also making a commitment of 100 mega watts of solar,” said President of Ameren Missouri Michael Moehn.

To give you an idea, 700 mega watts of wind is the equivalent to Ameren serving 200,000 customers.

“We have been studying these technologies for a number of years. The efficiencies are improving and costs are coming down. Customers are looking for these kinds of solutions," said Michael Moehn.

Ameren Missouri is also announcing their goal of reducing their carbon emissions 80 percent by 2050.

Proponents of renewable energy say investments are frequently spent in the same state and often in the same town. That means energy dollars stay home and the energy never runs out.

“Customers should rest assured that at same time we're making a commitment to renewable energy, we are doing it in a reliable, affordable fashion," said Michael Moehn.