Ameren Missouri announces solar, wind investment

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Ameren Missouri has announced plans to add enough solar and wind electricity to power 214,000 homes.

The St. Louis-based subsidiary of Ameren Corp. said Monday that adding at least 700 megawatts of wind power would cost about $1 billion and take until 2020. Ameren says improving technology and renewable energy initiatives with large customers could boost the wind investment higher. The statement says the new wind facilities would be located in Missouri and neighboring states, but provided no other details.

Adding 100 megawatts of solar power is expected to occur over 10 years, but no costs estimates are available. One solar facility at St. Louis Lambert International Airport is slated to be completed next year.

Ameren is working to reduce its carbon emissions 80 percent by 2050 from 2005 levels.