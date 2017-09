ST. LOUIS, MO — Ameren Missouri announces a new goal yo cut carbon emissions by 80 percent. The company will invest $1 billion dollars to expand it’s wind and solar power programs.

It plans to generate at least 700 megawatts of wind generation by 2020 and 100 megawatts of solar generation over the next ten years with 50 megawatts expected to come online by 2025.