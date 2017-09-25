Arnold man involved in standoff with police

ARNOLD, MO – Police are involved in at standoff in an Arnold neighborhood. A person has barricaded themselves into a home at Highview at Lonedell.

The FBI attempted to serve a search warrant at around 7am. That is when a man closed off communication. He does not want to talk with authorities and is currently involved in a standoff with police. There are no hostages and there appears to be no threat to police.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

It appears SWAT team members were taking a cooler up to the home that may be filled with ice and bottled water… pic.twitter.com/rl0BygScjb — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) September 25, 2017