Cardinals fan loses nachos as Cubs player dives for foul ball

ST. LOUIS – Despite watching the home team be on the receiving end of a beatdown from their division rivals, one Cardinals fan experienced an “unforgettable” night at the ballpark thanks to a Cubs player of all people.

During the bottom of the second inning, Cubs shortstop Addison Russell chased a foul ball and lunged into the crowd, kicking Andrew Gudermuth’s plate of nachos loose in the process and landing on his girlfriend, Hannah.

The Cardinals brought Gudermuth, of Sikeston, a new ordered of loaded nachos. A short time later, Russell brought a peace offering of new nachos–plain with a side of cheese–and took a photo with the fan.

Gudermuth shared the picture on his Twitter account–which he’s renamed “nacho man”– and gave an interview with Fox Sports Midwest.

@cardinals thanks for the loaded nachos @cubs thanks for the plain nachos. Thank you cubs and cards. Unforgettable. #nachoman pic.twitter.com/OGvnyfRN7t — nacho man (@guder82) September 26, 2017