One more hot day on the way for Tuesday…near 90 degrees…then two cool fronts are on the way…the first late Tuesday night and the second late Wednesday night…Wednesday…about 10 degrees cooler…80 degrees…the problem…the front looks like it is coming thru mainly dry…so the bone dry weather goes on. Even cooler Thursday and Friday for the upcoming weekend…70’s during the day and 50’s at night…Fall is near!!!