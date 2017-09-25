Faith leaders and elected officials speak out about police response to Galleria protest

ST. LOUIS, MO — Some elected officials and faith leaders are outraged over the lack of control and accountability of police regarding the protests and arrests of 22 people at the St. Louis Galleria Mall on Saturday. They say a peaceful protest turned violent because of militant tactics used by local and St. Louis County Law Enforcement. Several protestors and mall customers were injured, including some by police both inside and outside the mall.

Speakers include: State Rep. Stacey Newman of Richmond Heights, St. Louis County Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray, Rev. Karen Anderson the ward chapel of the AME Church, Rev. Cassandra Gould, Rev. Steven Shepard of St. Peters AME Church; Rabbi Susan Talve of the Central Reform Congregation.