Funeral for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Devoy

BALLWIN, Mo. _A United States soldier from Ballwin will be laid to rest today. Staff Sergeant Sean Samuel Devoy passed away on September 12th during a training exercise at Fort Hood.

The funeral service is at 9 a.m. at Manchester United Methodist Church. The interment, with full military honors, will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made to the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation, Troops Direct or The Fisher House Foundation.

Devoy is survived by his wife, parents and brother.