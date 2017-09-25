× ‘Inevitably everything ends’ Elliott Davis asks what will happen after the protests

ST. LOUIS, MO — FOX 2 anchor and reporter Elliott Davis has been covering the news in St. Louis for the past 37 years. He offers some perspective in the recent protests in this commentary.

“Inevitably everything ends. What will have changed once the current protests are over?

The city will still be battling the issue of some 11,000 vacant houses creating horrible neighborhoods.

Unemployment among young African Americans will still be hovering around 50 percent, leading to a greater chance of people committing crimes.

The city is at 144 homicides for the year, just 44 shy of last year when we were considered the most dangerous city in America, and we still have a long way to go until 2017 is over. No doubt many more will be murdered before the year is over but it will not capture headlines.

This is the 800 pound gorilla in the room that people ignore. If another 40 or 50 die before the year is out most people still won’t care unless it’s their family member or friend.

The city’s heroin addiction problem will be just as acute. Young people will be just as uncertain about their future as they were before, perhaps more so.

Many low income families will still be forced by the economy to work two and three jobs to make ends meet.

When crime hits the household people will still have to call police for help.

In short, when these current protests are over we’ll go back to business as usual, and that’s pretty bad. Nothing is being done in this time to address any of those difficult issues affecting a big part of this community.

They won’t draw big crowds or big voices. Those issues unfortunately are greeted by silence which is one reason they never get solved, and now is no exception.

The protest will ultimately end. The same old neglected problems won’t!”