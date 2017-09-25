Iowa patrol says good Samaritan fatally injured along I-80

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities say a good Samaritan was fatally injured along Interstate 80 in eastern Iowa.

The accident occurred early Sunday morning near Williamsburg in Iowa County. Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that 43-year-old Stanislow Gruszka, of Plainfield, Illinois, had gotten out of his vehicle to help a semitrailer driver whose truck had overturned. The Iowa State Patrol says two more vehicles then collided, and one struck Gruszka.

The patrol says Gruszka and two other people were taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he was pronounced dead.

The crashes are being investigated.

