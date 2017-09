Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Laclede Gas is no longer. The utility company has changed its name to Spire. Starting Monday, September 25, uniforms, trucks and utility statements will sport the orange Spire logo.

Laclede officials had been buying up other utility companies over the past several years, including ones serving Kansas City, Joplin and Alabama.

The new name Spire re-brands all of those utilities under one umbrella.