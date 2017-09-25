Officer interrupts burglary inside his St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A man is in custody after allegedly breaking into the home of a rookie St. Louis police officer and shooting at him before leading police on a chase.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Sallie Bradford faces several charges following the incident early Saturday.

The newspaper reports that the officer had just returned home and found a man inside the home, holding a belt that contained the officer’s duty weapon. The suspect allegedly pulled out the gun and shot at the officer, and the officer fired back with his personal weapon, but no one was hit.

The suspect ran to his car and took off. Police pursued the car for about four miles before the suspect’s car crashed into a tree. Police used a stun gun to subdue him.

