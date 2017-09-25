Creve Coeur officer responding to accident involved in crash

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A Creve Coeur police officer was involved in a crash while responding to an accident himself.

According to Captain Jon Romas, a spokesman for the Creve Coeur Police Department, the accident occurred around 5:15p.m. at the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Old Olive West. The officer, in a fully-marked patrol car, was involved in an accident with two vehicles.

Minutes earlier, the officer received a radio call about a vehicle crash that was blocking traffic at Lindbergh and Baur boulevards.

The officer and one of the drivers were taken to Mercy Hospital for unspecified injuries. One driver was not injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.