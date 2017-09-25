Police in standoff with person inside a south St. Louis County home

ST. LOUIS, MO — A tactical unit is outside a south St. Louis County home. A person inside the residence located near the intersection of Mattis and Music lane is involved in a standoff with police.

St. Louis County Police say that additional resources are on their way to the area. The Affton southwest precinct is dealing with the armed or barricaded subject.

There is another standoff in Arnold happening right now. A man barricaded himself inside a home after the FBI tried to serve a search warrant at around 7am Monday. It is not clear if the two incidents are connected.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.