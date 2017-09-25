Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of Wentzville

ST. LOUIS, MO — A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of Wentzville. Water customers living east of Highway Z and south of I-70 should boil water until test results ensure the water is safe to drink.

The Boil Advisory is necessary due to a low-pressure event that occurred Monday following a malfunction at PWSD2’s water tower on Highway N. Wentzville.

Get updates here: https://www.facebook.com/Wentzville/