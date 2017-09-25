Protesters take to downtown near Busch Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Peaceful protests in downtown St. Louis as the Cardinals battled the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.

Protestors walked right up to the west side of the ballpark along Clark and Eighth, chanting, “No justice, no baseball.” Just before protestors made their way to the ballpark, they came to the ramp to westbound I-64 and blocked that for a short period of time.

Protestors promised to disrupt businesses in the aftermath of the Jason Stockley ruling. This was the first Cardinals home game following the decision.

And while there were concerns about a big crowd and a large protest presence, the game was not disrupted.

Before protesters made their way to the ballpark, there was a silent protest. Demonstrators also gathered outside the St. Louis Police Headquarters and took a knee to show support for NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem.