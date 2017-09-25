× Savings from 4-day school week not as great as expected

EVERTON, Mo. – Missouri school districts that adopted a four-day school week in recent years are not finding the savings they had hoped for but school officials say other benefits made the change worthwhile.

A Joplin Globe review of financial data submitted to the state by nine districts that have been using four-day weeks for at least three years found varying degrees of savings, with some districts spending more than before. The newspaper noted that costs vary depending on student enrollment and increased fuel costs for transportation.

Some savings arising from the change were wiped out by a cut in state aid to education.

But most school officials say the four-day week improved teacher morale, student discipline, parental support and, in some cases, annual performance reviews.

