St. Louis Lambert near bottom of consumer satisfaction survey

St. Louis Lambert International Airport ranks near the bottom of a new study on traveler satisfaction. The JD Power Consumer Satisfaction Survey ranks Lambert at 17th among the 21 largest US airports when it comes to consumer satisfaction.

The survey measured overall consumer satisfaction in six areas, terminal facilities, airport accessibility, security checks, baggage claim, passenger check-in or baggage check, along with food, beverage, and retail.

Last year, when Lambert was in the medium-airport category, it finished 29th out of 33.