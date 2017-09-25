St. Louis man convicted of murder gets 40-year prison term

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the shooting death of a man in January 2015.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 32-year-old Ramon Demery was sentenced Monday for second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a gun.

Demery was convicted in August of fatally shooting 34 year-old Leon Rivers at a St. Louis house. Demery claimed the shooting was self-defense.

Police have said that Demery went into the home of a woman he knew and pointed a gun at her head, forcing her to flee from the home.

Authorities say Demery ordered Rivers to run and shot him in the side. Rivers died in the street. The woman and several children in the home weren’t injured.

