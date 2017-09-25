Win Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tickets EVERY DAY This Week!

Trans Siberian Orchestra is coming to Scottrade Center, Tuesday, December 26th for two spectacular shows of The Ghosts of Christmas Eve! FOX 2 wants you to win the Best Seats in the House EVERY DAY this week!

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the past 20-plus years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has become a critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum, musical powerhouse, and its annual winter tours a beloved, multi-generational holiday tradition. 2017’s tour, a completely updated presentation of TSO’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” is set to begin on November 16th and will visit more than 60 cities, for 100-plus performances, before concluding on December 30th

TSO’s tour will be a celebration of the art and accomplishments of the lauded group’s late creator/composer/lyricist, Paul O’Neill, and his inimitable creation, which he dubbed “Rock Theater.” Prior to his untimely passing, O’Neill worked tirelessly with his close-knit team preparing an exciting new take on “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” for the 2017 tour.

Based on TSO’s multi-platinum DVD and long running PBS fundraiser, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” the rock opera features such enduring fan-favorites as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Christmas Canon," "Music Box Blues," "Promises To Keep," and "This Christmas Day." 2017’s tour will also boast a rousing second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers.

Contest rules