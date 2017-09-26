Aldi cancels plans to build south St. Louis County store

A woman pushes a shoppping trolley as she leaves an Aldi supermarket store in London on September 26, 2016.
ST. LOUIS, MO — Discount grocery chain Aldi is scrapping plans for a new store in south St. Louis County. There had been plans to build the new location along Telegraph road in front of Oakville Middle School and Wohlwend Elementary School.
Aldi is canceling those plans and its contract with the Mehlville school district after reviewing the costs and restrictions of the project.
38.508387
-90.322894