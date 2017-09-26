Child accidentally shoots self; police investigating

ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a four-year-old child shot himself Tuesday afternoon in north city.

According to Schron Jackson, a police spokeswoman, the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 4600 block of Pope Avenue in the O’Fallons Park neighborhood.

The child was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing, Jackson said.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.