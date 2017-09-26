Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 27, 2017

A break in the heat on this Wednesday…one cool front rolling east…the second coming in Thursday morning…lets go with a mix of clouds and sun today…maybe a few sprinkles around in the morning…the big deal…79 for the high…thats a big time shift…the coolest weather since the first half of the month of September…really been a 50-50 month. Tons of sun Thursday thru Sunday…highs in the 70’s…overnight temps…50-55 degrees. The cool does not last…warmer getting into next week…but not the big heat of the last 10 days….still bone dry