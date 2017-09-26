Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 18-year-old

The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 18-year-old. Amber Porter was talking about suicide when she left her parents’ house. Her car was found in Bee Tree Park Monday afternoon, with her belongings inside.

Amber is 5’6″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was wearing a sleeveless black shirt with burgundy shorts.

Anyone with information should call 911 or St. Louis county police.