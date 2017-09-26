× Fresh food kiosks to appear at several MetroLink stations

ST. LOUIS, MO — MetroLink riders will soon have a place to grab a healthy meal at the north Hanley and Wellston transit centers.

The St. Louis Business Journal reports that fresh food kiosks will be rolling out on Thursday. Some areas of north county are considered food deserts Because people lack access to fresh, healthy foods.

The Missouri Foundation For Health awarded bi-state a grant for the Link Market Food Kiosk pilot program.