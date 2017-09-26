Full federal court to hear ‘Making a Murderer’ appeal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ A federal appeals court is set to consider arguments over whether a Wisconsin inmate featured in the “Making a Murderer” series should go free.

Oral arguments in Brendan Dassey’s case are set for Tuesday morning before the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago. The proceeding is expected to last an hour.

Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill photographer Teresa Halbach.

A federal judge overturned Dassey’s conviction last year, ruling that investigators coerced his confession. State attorneys asked all 12 of the 7th Circuit judges to review the case. The court rarely grants such reviews, but the state argued police practices have been called into question.