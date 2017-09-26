Illinois man charged with sexually assaulting juvenile family members since 2014

O’FALLON, IL — A 60-year-old man has been charged for sexually assaulting two family members under the age of 18. Police say Rick A. Bicknell of O’Fallon, Illinois has been continuously doing the assault since 2014. The assaults continued until July 2017.

A family member issued a complaint with the O’Fallon Police Department on August 7, 2017. The St. Clair County State’s Attorney issued charges after an investigation on September 25, 2017. Bicknell faces four felony counts of “Criminal Sexual Assault/family member less than 18 years of age.” Bicknell’s bond has been set at $100,000.00 and he is in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.