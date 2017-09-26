Illinois officials encourage earthquake drill participation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ State officials are encouraging Illinois residents to participate in an earthquake safety drill next month.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency says Oct. 19 at 10:19 a.m. will mark what’s being called “The Great ShakeOut” drill. Emergency management officials say nearly 500,000 people participated in the event last year.

Roughly 300,000 are registered for this year’s event.

Officials say the three major steps to take during an earthquake are to drop onto your hands and knees, cover your head and neck with one arm or get under a sturdy desk or table and then hold on until the shaking stops.