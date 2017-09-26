Living donation, kidney transplants at SLU Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Selena Gomez recently received a kidney from a living donor, one of her closest friends, after battling Lupus. The other option was living a life on dialysis or finding a deceased donor organ and many transplant candidates die or become too sick before a deceased donor organ becomes available.

Dr. Krista Lentine, Nephrologist with SLUCare and SSM Health SLU Hospital, shares how SLU is making a big push for living donors.

Living donation is a big push for SLU Hospital. Its living donor champion program encourages people to not only get on the transplant list, but to use their network of friends and loved ones to see if they are a match to donate.

Lupus is one of many diseases that can attack the kidneys and put patients into kidney failure. For that group, they typically have two options, dialysis or transplant.

There are more than 100,000 people waiting on the deceased donor list in the United States. Approximately 10,000 deceased donor kidney transplants are performed each year. Many transplant candidates die or become too sick before a deceased donor organ becomes available.

To learn more visit: slutransplant.com