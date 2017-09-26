Local NFL player called his mother before kneeling during national anthem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The mother of an NFL player from St. Louis said her son called her to talk about kneeling before a recent football game.

Patrice Kirksey said supported her son, Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey, 100 percent.

Kirksey was very candid about the statements made by President Donald Trump and the unrest in the city. The NFL mom said she was offended by Trump’s remarks.

"At the end of the day, when the cleats are hung up, when the helmets are put back on the shelf, (my son) remains a black man in this country," Kirksey said

Kirksey said it’s important to understand the relevance of what’s happening in our country today while the protests continue in St. Louis.