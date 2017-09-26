Man stabs girlfriend, himself at Jeff Vander Lou apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A man is hospitalized after police say he stabbed his girlfriend and himself at an apartment complex on the city's north side. It happened around 9 a.m. at the Shepard Apartments located at 2801 Martin Luther King, in the Jeff Vander Lou neighborhood.

The man, his girlfriend and their two children were visiting his mother when the couple got into a domestic dispute. Police say he stabbed the woman with a kitchen knife before stabbing himself in the neck and chest.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The woman's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Their children, ages three and one, were not hurt.