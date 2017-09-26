Missouri Supreme Court hearing case about Rams Park
ST. LOUIS, MO — The Missouri Supreme Court will hear the case over Rams Park Tuesday. The team claims the same lease that allowed them to leave for Los Angeles also allows them to buy the practice facility in Earth City for just one dollar. It’s worth 19 million.
The Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority sued. A judge threw out the lawsuit and ordered arbitration.
The sports authority is appealing that ruling Tuesday in Jefferson city.