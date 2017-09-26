Morthland College investigated by state, federal agencies

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (AP) _ The Illinois Board of Higher Education is investigating Morthland College due to the school’s inability to access federal student aid funds.

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports in addition to denying access to the funds, the U.S. Department of Education earlier this year fined the private Christian liberal arts college for an alleged “breach of fiduciary duty.”

A Sept. 11 letter from IBHE deputy director Daniel Cullen to college President Tim Morthland says the Education Department fined the school about $2 million.

Cullen’s letter states the IBHE investigation is the first step in what could lead to an end to the West Frankfort school’s existence.

Timothy Eaton of Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools says a review of Morthland is underway, adding the college has cooperated with the review.

