National Voter Registration Day across US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. _Today is National Voter Registration Day. It's a day to encourage people to sign up to vote.

A 90-year-old University City resident will be helping new voters register from 11 a.m. until noon at the McNair Administration Building on Groby Road. Similar voter registration efforts are planned today at University City High School, East St. Louis and Cahokia High Schools and Saint Louis University.

To learn more visit: https://www.nationalvoterregistrationday.org/events/