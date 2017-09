Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — There is a mini movie factory right here in the Bi-State area. Some critically acclaimed independent films are being created by screenwriter and director Dan Steadman. He is at it again with his new production, The Shoe.

"The Shoe"

Plays The Entire Month Of December

Midcentury Modern Architecture Museum

8501 W Main St.

Belleville

www.Circa87.com