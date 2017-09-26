Sunset Hills homeowner stunned to find masked intruder in her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – Residents of a Sunset Hills subdivision are on edge after a woman found a masked man in her kitchen in the middle of the night Monday.

The Sunset Hills Police Department has been investigating the incident as a first-degree burglary. Sgt. Robbie Hagen said her department was just as shocked to hear where the crime occurred as residents were.

Kay Holden-Reid and her family hit a "hole-in-one" when they bought their house on Caddyshack Circle in the neighborhood.

"We picked this neighborhood, obviously, because it was safe; we had sidewalks," Holden-Reid said. "It seemed like everybody took really good care of their houses. We just thought it would be a really great place to raise our four kids."

However, as parents took their kids out to get on the bus Tuesday morning, the crime became the talk of the cul-de-sac.

"We were all wondering which house it was. Come to find out it was the house right across the street from us, which is even scarier," Holden-Reid said.

At about 4 a.m. Monday, a man dressed in black from head-to-toe entered a house in the 9300 block of Caddyshack Circle. Police said there were no signs of forced entry.

"My first reaction was I called my husband and told him he needs to activate our alarm," Holden-Ried said. "We've lived here for a year and just haven't gotten around to it, so he was taking care of that today."

As police investigate this incident, residents said they’ve heard of other suspicious activity over the last week or so through word of mouth or social media, and they said that is all the more reason to look out for one another.

"Sometimes when we live in a safe environment, people become comfortable with that," Hagen said. "Take those things inside, take those few moments to protect your home and your belongings."

Sunset Hills police urge anyone with information to call the department.