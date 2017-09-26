The Great Monarch Migration Event Sept. 30 in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A fun, family event is taking place this Saturday in honor of National Public Lands Day. The Gateway Arch will host The Great Monarch Migration Event!

It's hosted in partnership with National Park Service and the City of St. Louis. Urban Fellow, Tara Rath tells us all about the fun.

The Great Monarch Migration Event

Saturday, September 30

9 a.m. to noon

Luther Ely Smith Square, located between The Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse

Free and open to all ages

To learn more visit: www.nps.gov/jeff