The Great Monarch Migration Event Sept. 30 in downtown St. Louis

Posted 12:04 pm, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 12:03PM, September 26, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A fun, family event is taking place this Saturday in honor of National Public Lands Day. The Gateway Arch will host The Great Monarch Migration Event!

It's hosted in partnership with National Park Service and the City of St. Louis. Urban Fellow, Tara Rath tells us all about the fun.

The Great Monarch Migration Event
Saturday, September 30
9 a.m. to noon
Luther Ely Smith Square, located between The Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse
Free and open to all ages

To learn more visit: www.nps.gov/jeff