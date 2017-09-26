Three women allege assaults by Saint Louis University athletes

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating reports from three women that they were sexually assaulted by Saint Louis University student athletes early Sunday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports two of the women are students at the university. They went to police early Sunday and reported the assaults happened in an on-campus apartment.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information Tuesday.

University President Fred Pestello said in a statement Tuesday that he was deeply troubled by the allegations. He did not release details, and it wasn’t clear how many athletes were accused.

The university is working with outside counsel to conduct a formal Title IX investigation.

A Message from the President on Recent Sexual Assault Allegations:

“Dear members of the SLU community,

I write to provide some additional information about what the University is doing related to this weekend’s report of on-campus sexual assaults. The Department of Public Safety has already issued a timely warning about the allegations.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, we were notified by a representative of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department that three women, including two SLU students, reported they were sexually assaulted in an on-campus apartment by student athletes.

First, I want to say how deeply troubled I am by these allegations, which involve behavior that runs counter to our mission and values. SLU seeks to foster a safe and supportive atmosphere where students, faculty, clinicians, and staff can flourish in an inclusive environment that is free from harassment and harm. Sexual assault, misconduct and harassment of any kind have no place at our University.

St. Louis police are investigating the reports, and the University is cooperating fully with the police investigation.

The University has also launched its own investigation through its Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity. The University’s Title IX coordinator will be working with an external investigative team — engaged by the University — which specializes in assisting colleges and universities with reports of sexual assault and misconduct. The Athletics Department is cooperating with all ongoing investigations and fully supports the University’s processes.

Any community member with information about this matter should directly contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at (314) 444-5385, SLU’s Department of Public Safety at (314) 977-2376, or the University’s Title IX Coordinator at (314) 977-3838. Additionally, any community member with questions about the University’s policies regarding sexual violence may contact the Title IX Coordinator.

Our process will be conducted in a thorough, fair and impartial manner. And the University will continue to provide support to all of our students.

Sincerely,

Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D.

President”

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com