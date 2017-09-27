4 Jackson County inmates charged in assault on jail officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Four Jackson County jail inmates are facing felony charges in the assault of a corrections officer in August.

Jackson County authorities announced Wednesday that the charges are meant to send a message to other inmates that assaults on jail guards will not be tolerated.

Those charged are 20-year-old Stephen Curtner; 24-year-old Rodney Rodgers; 20-year-old Osiris Sneed; and 20-year-old Tyrone Willard. They are each charged with third-degree assault, a feloy punishable by up to seven years in prison.

The officer who was punched and kicked by the inmates suffered a concussion and other injuries. His name wasn’t released.

Willard separately faces misdemeanor assault charges after another officer was assaulted earlier in August.