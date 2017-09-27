Blues Robby Fabbri Re-Injures Knee, Will Miss 2017-18 Season

Blues forward Robby Fabbri finally got into a pre season game this past Friday night, when the Blues beat the Capitals in Washington, D.C. It turns out, it will be the only game Fabbri will play this season. The talented third year forward re-injured the knee that ended his 2016-17 season in that preseason game with the Caps. Fabbri was originally injured this past February 4th. He tore the A-C-L in his left knee after being checked into the boards in a game against the Penguins last season. Fabbri will need more surgery, ending his third NHL season before it began. The 21 year old Fabbri has played 123 NHL games with the Blues accumulating 66 points, on 29 goals and 37 assists.

The Blues open their 51st NHL season on October 4 in Pittsburgh against the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Penguins.