Cardinal fans not happy the Cubs clinched Central title at Busch
ST. LOUIS, MO- Deep down inside, St. Louis Cardinal fans may have conceded that they knew the team wasn’t going to win the National League Central title. But this wasn’t a good look Wednesday night, seeing the hated Chicago Cubs clinch the division crown here at Busch Stadium.
All is still not yet lost, but a Cardinals postseason path is precarious at best. Colorado must lose out for the rest of the season and St. Louis must win its remaining games.