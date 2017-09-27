Cardinal fans not happy the Cubs clinched Central title at Busch

ST. LOUIS, MO- Deep down inside, St. Louis Cardinal fans may have conceded that they knew the team wasn’t going to win the National League Central title. But this wasn’t a good look Wednesday night, seeing the hated Chicago Cubs clinch the division crown here at Busch Stadium.

Back at the Mound, Again: The @Cubs take a photo after clinching the NL Central at Busch Stadium Wednesday night. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/IyZWYKz3ha — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 28, 2017

I can't believe I'm about to see the Cubs win the division in my own ballpark. — Deborah Johnson (@deborah91473) September 28, 2017

Busch III had a good run. Time for a new stadium. This one's tainted. #STLCards — Daniel Winnett (@StlWinn) September 28, 2017

Remember this. It hasn't happened since the 1930s (Cubs Clinching here). It should never happen again. #NeverAgain #STLCards pic.twitter.com/9Xcywl0ldw — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) September 28, 2017

Cubs players pose for a picture together. pic.twitter.com/lEjcVjbuNw — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) September 28, 2017

All is still not yet lost, but a Cardinals postseason path is precarious at best. Colorado must lose out for the rest of the season and St. Louis must win its remaining games.