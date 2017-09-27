Child, 4, in critical condition after shooting himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A four-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition this morning. Police say he accidentally shot himself in the hand and mouth.

St. Louis police answered the call on Pope Avenue near West Florissant. There is no word on whether anyone could face charges.

It's the second accidental shooting involving a child in just four days. On Saturday, a two-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his father.

The group Women`s Voices Raised for Social Justice has a video on its website showing how gun locks are used. They urge people to lock their gun or keep it in a safe.