Doctor backs bid for woman’s release after 2010 killing

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) _ A clinical psychologist says a woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in her daughter’s 2010 killing is sane and should be released from an Illinois mental health facility.

Marci Webber was sent to a mental facility in 2012 for up to 100 years of psychiatric confinement after slitting her 4-year-old daughter’s throat in the Chicago suburb of Bloomingdale. Webber said she felt a secret evil society was pursuing her to kidnap and sexually enslave her child.

Chicago-Read Mental Health Center officials, including psychologist Dr. Craig Jock, testified Tuesday that the 50-year-old should be released.

Webber says she’s “hoping I can figure out how to reinvent my life.”

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports prosecutors will present their case explaining why Webber should remain in custody Oct. 11.

