Fontbonne University offers advanced skills training human trafficking course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Human trafficking is a world wide problem. According to the FBI, it's the third largest criminal activity in the world.

The state of Missouri ranks 16th in human trafficking cases reported nationwide.

Fontbonne University is hosting a new class for social service professionals who deal with human trafficking victims. President Mike Pressimone joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with more.

The class is a five-day advanced skills training course, developed specifically for social service professionals involved in the identification, intervention and treatment of human and sex trafficking victims and survivors.

Fontbonne hopes to grow the program and establish a multidisciplinary center dedicated to education, community development. It includes instruction on crisis intervention, stabilization of victims and facilitating healthy life styles, life skills and life satisfaction.

To learn more visit: www.fontbonne.edu