Judge walks tightrope in Chicago police shooting case

CHICAGO (AP) _ The Chicago police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of black teen Laquan McDonald is scheduled to return to court this week: once for a hearing involving the attorneys prosecuting him and the other involving attorneys helping to determine which evidence the prosecutors can use at trial.

The judge is being so careful to keep the two groups apart that he scheduled their hearings on separate days to make sure they don’t “cross paths.”

He’s doing it to comply with decades-old U.S. Supreme Court decisions, one of which would prohibit prosecutors from using anything Officer Jason Van Dyke said about the shooting under threat of firing.

Attorneys have been arguing for months about which of Van Dyke’s statements prosecutors can use.